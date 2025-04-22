China Warns Nations Against ‘Appeasing’ US In Trade Deals

Share

China has warned it will hit back at countries that make deals with the US that hurt Beijing’s interests, as the trade war between the world’s two biggest economies threatens to drag in other nations.

The comments came after reports that the US plans to pressure governments to restrict trade with China in exchange for exemptions to US tariffs.

The Trump administration has started talks with trading partners over tariffs, with a Japanese delegation visiting Washington last week and South Korea is set to start negotiations this week, reports the BBC.

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has imposed hefty taxes on Chinese imports, while other countries have also been hit with levies on their goods.

“Appeasement cannot bring peace, and compromise cannot earn one respect,” a Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson said.

