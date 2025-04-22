China Urges Japan To Coordinate Response Against US Tariffs

Share

…..Amid Escalating Trade Tensions

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has urged Japanese Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba to work alongside Beijing in formulating a coordinated response to the United States’ latest tariff measures introduced by President Donald Trump.

Japan’s Kyodo News Agency on Tuesday reports that the appeal was conveyed through an official letter delivered via the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo.

The letter, citing the growing challenge of global protectionism, called for both nations to strengthen cooperation in defending the principles of free trade.

Kyodo, quoting unnamed Japanese government officials, reported that the letter underscored the importance of collective action in the face of Washington’s increasingly assertive economic policies.

READ ALSO:

However, as of Tuesday, neither the Chinese nor Japanese foreign ministries had issued formal statements regarding the correspondence.

The development comes against the backdrop of heightened trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

On Monday, Beijing issued a stern warning to countries considering broader economic agreements with the United States, cautioning against doing so at China’s expense.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration imposed sweeping tariffs on a wide range of imports, including Japanese goods a move that has forced Tokyo to seek direct negotiations with Washington in a bid to ease the strain on its economy.

Beijing’s diplomatic outreach to Tokyo also underscores the shifting dynamics in Asia’s geopolitical landscape, where long-standing disputes between China and Japan, including territorial disagreements and security rivalries, are increasingly being overshadowed by mutual concerns over U.S. trade actions.

With talks ongoing and global economic uncertainty mounting, analysts are watching closely to see whether this development could signal a rare alignment of interests between Beijing and Tokyo in the face of U.S. protectionist policies.

Share