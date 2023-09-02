China to Host 10th Global Tourism Economy Forum 2023 September 20

This year’s edition of the Global Tourism Economy (GTEF) 2023 holds between September 20 and 23 in Macao SAR, China, with the theme, Destination 2023: Unlocking the power of tourism for business and development. With Italy as the Partner Country of this annual gathering, which is hosting its 10th edition, is designed to promote the sustainable development of the global tourism sector.

It has since its inception become a leading international platform over the past decade. Since 2012, the GTEF has brought together policy makers, academics, corporate leaders, and entrepreneurs from around the world to explore opportunities and challenges in the global tourism economy.

This year the Forum will look forward to welcoming leaders from across the public and private sectors back to Macau to celebrate the 10th Edition of the GTEF. As GTEF commemorates its first decade, leaders from across the sec- tor and beyond, will explore opportunities for tourism’s sustainable growth and development and the path towards a more resilient sector.

GTEF 2023 will bring to the forefront the potential of the sector to balance the needs of people and the planet, while at the same time contributing to prosperity. This year, the organising committee is proud to feature Italy, as the Partner Country, and highlight its distinct art, architecture, gastronomy, heritage, and design and showcase how its tourism economy has successfully intertwined with local culture and the creative industries.

The organising committee is also honoured to present Shanghai as the Featured Chinese City. Both Italy and Shanghai present vivid examples of destinations with innovative visions for the future of the global tourism economy. Bring- ing together global thought leaders in tourism and from other sectors, GTEF 2023 provides an ideal platform to spur investment and promote the global tourism economy.

The Forum also provides an opportunity to see how Macau is unlocking the power of tourism for business and development with its “1+4 policy”. Advancing the city’s diversification, Macau is strengthening tourism and leisure through the merging of industries, such as big health, hi-tech, modern finance, and conventions and exhibitions, including culture and sport.