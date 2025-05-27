China To Establish Electric Vehicle Factories In Nigeria

Share

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, has said that plans are underway by China to establish electric vehicle factories and other manufacturing ventures in Nigeria.

He stated that Chinese companies were already deeply involved in Nigeria’s mining sector, from exploration to processing.

The ambassador spoke when he paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, in his office in Abuja, according to a statement by the minister’s Special Assistant on Media, Segun Tomori.

Dunhai said: “We aim to deepen this collaboration, especially in line with President Tinubu’s eight priority areas, notably economic diversification through solid minerals.”

He emphasised the importance of closer ties between both nations in advancing Nigeria’s industrial growth. He stated that Nigeria was a great country blessed with tremendous natural resources, adding that China had always placed Nigeria in a very pivotal position in its foreign policy.

The envoy recalled that the embassy and the Chinese Government have always admonished Chinese companies operating in Nigeria to abide by rules and regulations, implement Corporate Social Responsibility and adhere to environmental and safety standards, stressing that the Chinese authorities have zero tolerance for illegal mining, signifying their readiness to work with the Nigerian government to bring suspected culprits to justice.

Alake harped in the need for Nigeria and China to collaborate more to unlock the potential in the solid mineral sector in the country.

The minister in his address reiterated that Nigeria is open for business to serious investors, and that investments in the nation’s mining industry are now focused on local value addition.

He encouraged Dunhai to encourage Chinese investors to commit to full-cycle investments, from extraction to processing, within Nigeria.

According to him, Nigeria has large market and the potential to reduce reliance on fossil fuels through electric vehicle production. Alake said: “For years, our minerals have been exported raw to fuel foreign industrialisation.

That must change. We now prioritise local processing to drive Nigeria’s development. For instance, with the abundance of lithium, we want to see local manufacturing of electric vehicles and batteries.”

Alake stated that Nigeria appreciates its long-standing relations with China, and that most Chinese firms operate within legal and regulatory frameworks.

He, however, expressed worries over the actions of a few operators tarnishing China’s image, referencing a recent viral video involving a Chinese national allegedly bribing local security agents.

Alake said: “We have taken action against illegal operators, including some Chinese nationals. While isolated, such incidents undermine the good work of many compliant Chinese firms. We need your cooperation in ensuring that such culprits are brought to justice.

