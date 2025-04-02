New Telegraph

April 2, 2025
April 2, 2025
China Tests Trump With Major War Games Around Taiwan

China said its military began holding largescale drills involving navy, air, ground, and rocket forces around Taiwan yesterday in a “severe warning” to the island, a move that will also test the response of US President Donald Trump.

Shi Yi, a spokesperson for the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater Command said the drills are a “severe warning and forceful containment against Taiwan independence.”

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence said it had tracked 19 Chinese navy vessels in the waters surrounding the island in a 24-hour period from 6 a.m. Monday until 6 a.m. yesterday, reports Newsweek.

