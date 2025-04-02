China Tests Trump With Major War Games Around Taiwan

Share

China said its military began holding largescale drills involving navy, air, ground, and rocket forces around Taiwan yesterday in a “severe warning” to the island, a move that will also test the response of US President Donald Trump.

Shi Yi, a spokesperson for the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater Command said the drills are a “severe warning and forceful containment against Taiwan independence.”

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence said it had tracked 19 Chinese navy vessels in the waters surrounding the island in a 24-hour period from 6 a.m. Monday until 6 a.m. yesterday, reports Newsweek.

