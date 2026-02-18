China Sustains Push To Capture Nigerian Vehicle Market With Cheap Products

China has sustained its drive to capture 20 per cent of Nigerian vehicles market with cheaper and affordable vehicles from 2026 as the Federal Government is targeting one million vehicles to be converted to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by 2027.

It was gathered that the surge in imports in 2025 was driven by the introduction of new Chinese vehicles by TIM Motors to replace used cars imports from Europe and United States to Nigeria with new Chinese vehicles.

Some of the cheaper Chinese brands being imported to the country are BYD, Chery, and Geely as the market is expected to grow between 2025–2030, alongside increased local assembly efforts for some Chinese brands. Under the 2026 tariff structure, importers of vehicles will continue to pay 20 per cent import duty, 15 per cent NAC levy, 7.5 per cent VAT, and two per cent–4 per cent Import Adjustment Tax (IAT) depending on engine capacity.

According to TIM Motors, the market in late 2025 was characterised by high demand for Chinese manufactured vehicles, competiting with traditional US and European imports, despite some concerns about the impact on local assembly as Carloha Nigeria continues to strengthen its position as the official distributor of Chery automobiles in Nigeria, highlighting the Tiggo 8 Pro as a key model in the market.

Despite this development, the used cars market in the country is projected to reach $1.27 billion in 2026 with Sedans maintaining a high market share of 44 per cent, while SUVs/MPVs would also grow rapidly. Recall that in January 2026, no fewer than 1,600 vehicles were offloaded at the Roll-on Roll-off (roro) terminalsfrom five vessels despite congestion.

At Five Stars Logistics, 1,200 vehicles were transferred out of the port to bonded terminals due to lack of space. The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping position explained that two ships out of four expected at the terminal came with 450 units of used vehicles, saying that Silver Rayan and Lake Wanaka offloaded 250 units and 200 units respectively.

Also, the shipping data revealed that Port and Terminal Multi-services Limited (PTML) took delivery of 1,050 units of used vehicles , adding that Grande Senegal diacharged 350 units; Grande Dakar, 400 Units and Grande Nigeria, 400 units.

In December 2025, five vessels offloaded 2,250 units of used vehicles, following rebound in the importation of passenger cars.

According to the shipping data, four of the vessels berthed at the Port and Terminal Multi-services Limited (PTML) in Tincan Island Port with Glovis Challenge leading with 350 units; Grande Angola, 350 units; Grande Abidjan, 600 units; Great Cotonou, 500 units, while the Five Logistics Limited took delivery of 450 units from the Great Tema.

Also in November, about 1,200 units of vehicles were discharged at Lagos roll-on Roll-off port as the Great Lagos came with 500 units of new vehicles as Grande Marocco and Grande Gabon, 350 units.

In October, 1,250 units of vehicles were shipped to the port by Grande Lagos with 400 units of used cars; Grande Togo, 350 units and Great Cotonou with 500 units of new vehicles.

Meanwhile, Five Stars Logistics management has said that 600 units of vehicles each would be moved to Classic 3 Bonded Terminal and Clarion Bonded Terminal, explaining that the measure was necessary to reduce vessel waiting time and to prevent congestion within the terminals, particularly in view of four vessels expected to arrive at the terminal soon.

It said: “Please be informed that 600 units each will be transferred to Classic and Clarion Terminals. This measure is necessary to reduce vessel waiting time and to prevent congestion within the terminals, particularly in view of the four vessels expected to arrive shortly.

We appeal to all agents to know the terminal location of their vehicle before proceeding with their customs documentation.” It urged clearing agents who wish to take delivery of their units from Five Star Terminal to forward their stepdown letters to the Customer Care Desk prior to the arrival of the vessels.