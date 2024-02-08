China: Snowstorms Disrupt ‘Largest Annual Human Migration’

Snowstorms and freezing rain have disrupted transportation in large parts of China as millions of people travel for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Hundreds of flights and train services have been cancelled while motorists have been stranded on frozen highways for days. The holiday sets off the “largest annual human migration” as millions in China travel to their hometowns.

Travel has also picked up after Covid-19 curbs were lifted over a year ago, reports the BBC. Authorities expect 480 million trips to be made for the Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival.

The volume is 40% higher compared to the previous year.