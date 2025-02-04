Share

Amid the ongoing fracas between the United States (US) government and Canada, Mexico and China leading to sweeping tariffs by Donald Trump, the People’s Republic of China on Tuesday imposed tariffs on some American imports, including crude oil, agricultural machinery and liquefied natural gas.

The Chinese Government made this announcement in a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday, February 4.

This includes a 15% duty on certain types of coal and liquefied natural gas and a 10% tariff on crude oil, agricultural machinery, large-displacement cars and pickup trucks.

New Telegraph reports that China’s announcement is coming amid the tariff increment slammed on the country by President Trump on Sunday, February 2 and will come into effect on Tuesday.

The development is in retaliation to President Trump’s administration’s imposition of 10% tariffs on Chinese imports into the United States.

In response, the Chinese government said the measures take effect on February 10.

Recall that China had slammed those tariffs in a statement on Sunday and vowed to “resolutely defend its rights” by filing a complaint with the World Trade Organization and taking “corresponding countermeasures.”

