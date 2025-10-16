China Seizes 60,000 Maps Over ‘Mislabelled’ Taiwan

Chinese customs officers in eastern Shandong province have seized 60,000 maps that “mislabelled” the self-governing island of Taiwan, which Beijing claims as part of its territory.

The maps, authorities said, also “omitted important islands” in the South China Sea, where Beijing’s claims overlap with those of its neighbours, including the Philippines and Vietnam.

The “problematic” maps, meant for export, cannot be sold because they “endanger national unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity” of China, authorities said. Maps are a sensitive topic for China and its rivals for reefs, islands and outcrops in the South China Sea, reports the BBC.