China Resumes Group Tours To US, UK, Japan, Lifts COVID-Era Travel Restriction

Beijing has lifted a COVID-era ban on outbound group tours to dozens of countries including the United States and Japan, a move that could see crowds of Chinese tourists return to destinations around the world.

The Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism made this known in a press statement issued on Thursday, August 9.

It would be recalled that China closed itself off from the rest of the world in 2020 as part of a stringent zero Covid-19 strategy, utilising visa restrictions and protracted quarantines to prevent the entry of viral cases.

But according to Thursday’s statement, outbound group trips would once again be run by local travel agencies and internet tour operators to more than 70 nations, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, and South Korea.

The Chinese tour company was granted permission to travel to a select group of nations as part of a trial initiative earlier this year, including popular tourist destinations Thailand, Italy, and France.

Since the commencement of the trial period, outbound travel, according to the tourism ministry, has been growing steadily and “playing a positive role in promoting tourism exchanges and cooperation.”

According to consultancy firm McKinsey, mainland Chinese citizens made 155 million travels abroad in 2019 making China the world’s largest outbound tourist market.

This outflow had significantly decreased during the previous three years as Chinese officials limited overseas flights and restricted passport renewals in an effort to discourage travel.

Early in December, Chinese authorities essentially put a halt to the nation’s practice of widespread testing, lockdowns, and protracted quarantines; nonetheless, the rapid turnabout resulted in an increase in Covid cases.

Beijing declared in late December that foreign visitors will still be subject to visa requirements after January 8 but would no longer be required to undergo quarantine.

While China started providing a variety of visas to foreigners again in March, inbound tourism is still only a small portion of what it was before the pandemic.