China Removes 3 Retired Generals From National Advisory Body

China has removed three retired military generals, including a former commander of the People’s Liberation Army ground force, from a top political advisory body just days before its largest annual political gathering.

The advisory body, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) has voted to remove Han Weiguo, Gao Jin and Liu Lei, state media said on Monday. Authorities gave no explanation for the ousters but they come as China’s purges of military top brass have picked up pace in recent weeks.

China’s leader Xi Jinping has launched a sweeping anticorruption campaign since he came to power in 2012. Critics however say he is using it as a tool to remove political rivals, reports the BBC.

Some 3,000 delegates from the CPPCC, an advisory body with no legislative power – and China’s rubber-stamp legislature the National People’s Congress – will gather in Beijing this week for the annual Two Sessions. The meetings begin today and will run for about a week.