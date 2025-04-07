Share

The People’s Republic of China has outrightly condemned the recent tariff hikes imposed by the President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, describing them as acts of economic bullying and unilateralism.

The spokesperson of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lin Jian, made the remarks on Monday during a press conference in Beijing, as tensions continue to rise between the world’s two largest economies.

Lin criticised the 34% additional tariff introduced by Trump on Chinese goods last week, which has brought the total duties imposed on China this year to 54%.

New Telegraph gathered that the so-called “reciprocal tariffs” are nothing but self-serving measures that undermine international trade norms.

“Threats and pressure are not the right way to deal with China,” Lin said. “These tariffs represent typical unilateralism, protectionism, and economic bullying. The US, under the guise of reciprocity, is only pursuing its own interest at the expense of others.”

He further stated that the abuse of tariffs by the US government is detrimental to global development, especially for countries in the Global South, adding that such actions violate the principles of multilateralism.

New Telegraph recalls that US customs agents began implementing Trump’s 10% unilateral tariff on imports from multiple countries last Saturday, sparking concern among trade partners.

Lin, however, declined to confirm whether China would return to the negotiation table with the United States, saying that such matters would be handled by the appropriate authorities.

He called on the international community to resist all forms of unilateralism and protectionism and instead support genuine multilateralism in line with the principles of the United Nations and the World Trade Organization.

“All countries should uphold consultation, joint construction and sharing, and safeguard the international and multilateral trading system,” he added.

