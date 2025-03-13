China Pledges To strengthen Bilateral Ties With Kano

Share

The Chinese government has pledged to strengthen the age-long bilateral relationship with the Kano State government to enhance infrastructural development and boost industrial growth in the state.

In a statement by Governor’s Spokesperson Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Yu Dunhai, gave the assurance on Thursday when he led delegates of the embassy on a courtesy visit to the Kano state government house.

While received by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf at the ante-chamber, the Chinese Ambassador observed the mutual engagements enjoyed by the Chinese community in Kano and emphasised a willingness to sustain the outstanding bilateral corporation.

According to Dunbai, the Chinese government is fine-tuning a comprehensive bilateral relationship deepening in the areas of food security, infrastructure, education, trade and commerce with the Kano state government.

In the area of agriculture, the Chinese envoy pointed out the significance of food production in Kano, a state that shares a huge population status like China, deserved the intervention of agricultural machinery to support food security.

In the statement, Mr. Dunhai urged the Kano state government to take advantage of over 20 trillion dollars in Chinese investment opportunities in Nigeria to revamp its industrial and commercial growth.

The ambassador accentuated China’s leading role in renewable energy and the manufacturing of electric vehicles, which account for 60 per cent of total production globally. He added that Nigeria has the huge potential to diversify its economy, tapping the industrial opportunities afforded by China.

According to Dawakin-Tofa’s release, the Chinese ambassador to Nigeria said no efforts would be spared to cement the relationship and engagement with Kano across the areas of interventions based on mutual benefits.

Responding, Governor Yusuf, who extended warm hands of fellowship with the People’s Republic of China, added his administration’s readiness to sustain the age-long bilateral commitment to the overall development of the state.

Governor Yusuf reminded that Kano is endowed with a rich history of trade and commerce as well as an industrial hub that attracts business partners within and outside the country.

The Governor said the NNPP government has enabled various incentives to attract investors through the newly adopted five-year multi-sectoral investment plan aimed at enduring foreign direct investment opportunities in Kano.

To enhance investment flow and ease of communication, the Governor called for the establishment of an exchange language assimilation centre that will provide opportunities for teaching and learning the Chinese language in Kano.

