China Pledges Technical Support For Nigeria’s Port Modernisation, Automation

The Government of the People’s Republic of China has pledged strong technical and diplomatic support for Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to modernise and automate operations across its seaports.

The commitment was conveyed by China’s Vice Minister of Transport, Mr. Li Yang, during a bilateral meeting with Nigeria’s Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr. Adegboyega Oyetola, on the sidelines of maritime engagements in London.

Li Yang commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for establishing the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy as a standalone ministry, describing the move as a transformative step for Nigeria’s maritime sector.

According to a statement by Oyetola’s Special Adviser, Dr. Bolaji Akinola, China expressed readiness to assist Nigeria in deploying smart port infrastructure, automated cargo-handling systems, digital gate controls, electronic customs processes, and advanced maritime communication technologies.

The vice minister disclosed that China currently operates 52 fully automated ports, one of the highest figures globally and possesses the expertise, capacity and technology to support Nigeria’s transition from manual and semi-automated operations to a fully digitalised port environment.

He explained that China’s automated ports have improved trade efficiency, drastically reduced vessel turnaround time, strengthened security through smart surveillance, and minimised human error using integrated digital platforms. A similar approach, he noted, could significantly enhance Nigeria’s competitiveness as Africa’s largest economy.

Li Yang also reaffirmed China’s support for Nigeria in the forthcoming International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council election scheduled for Friday, 28 November.

He praised the longstanding cordial relations between both countries, describing Nigeria as one of China’s strongest partners in Africa.

He expressed satisfaction with the growing presence of Chinese companies in Nigeria’s rail, road and port construction sectors, saying their activities have contributed meaningfully to the country’s infrastructure development.

Beyond technical support, the vice minister announced China’s willingness to expand maritime education and capacity-building opportunities for young Nigerians. These include scholarships under China’s specialised maritime training scheme and slots in the Global Innovation in Transport Programme, a four-week intensive course offering cutting-edge industry knowledge.

He further invited Oyetola to China’s Sustainable Transport Summit slated for next year and revealed that a draft Memorandum of Understanding is underway to deepen bilateral maritime cooperation.

Responding, Dr. Oyetola expressed appreciation for China’s continued partnership and its pledge to support Nigeria’s IMO Council bid, assuring that Nigeria would reciprocate the goodwill.

He reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening technical collaboration with China in strategic areas such as port digitalisation, maritime safety, shipbuilding and repair capacity, inland waterways development, seafarer training, blue economy investments, and environmental protection.