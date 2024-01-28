China Plans Increased Imports in 2024

China plans to increase imports this year to share the business opportunities arising from its ultra-large market with the world, Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said on Friday. Wang in a press conference said that China would expand the imports of high-quality consumer goods, advanced technologies, important equipment, key components, energy and other resources, and agricultural products in short supply in the country.

According to him, China will move to diversify import channels and streamline the process of importing. ”The country will continue to host the China Import and Export Fair, the China International Fair for Trade in Services and the China International Import Expo, as well as support Chinese enterprises in attending exhibitions abroad. ”We will further facilitate cross- border trips for businesspeople to create opportunities for face-to-face communication”, he said.

Wang said that in April 2023, the State Council issued a guideline on stabilising the scale of foreign trade and optimising its structure, which had produced positive results. ”While continuing to ensure the implementation of the guideline, the Ministry of Commerce is now considering additional measures in this regard. “It is also trying to roll them out as soon as possible to complement the existing policies, “Wang added.