China: Philippines Ignored South China Sea Deal

China has said the Philippines ignored proposals it put forward to “manage” their dispute in the South China Sea. An unnamed senior Chinese official told news outlet the Manila Times that the deal was “met with inaction by the Marcos administration”.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said they did not reject the deal, but said it stood on a “questionable” premise. The South China Sea is at the centre of a territorial dispute between China, the Philippines and other countries. But tensions between Manila and Beijing have sharply escalated in recent months.

At the heart of it is a decaying ship on Second Thomas Shoal that the Philippines have purposely marooned to reinforce its claim in the shoal, reports the BBC. Routine missions to bring food and essentials to a handful of Filipino soldiers on the ship named Sierra Madre has resulted in encounters between the Philippine Coast Guard escorts and the China Coast Guard.