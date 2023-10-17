China Partners Nigeria To Build Global Community Of Shared Future

In the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, the Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Ms. Yan Yuqing, has said that the country is partnering with Nigeria to build a world of lasting peace through dialogue and consultation.

Yuqing in a statement said ten years ago President Xi Jinping propounded the idea of building a global community of shared future and he raised the initiatives of joining with others to build a Silk Road Economic Belt and a 21st Century Maritime Silk Road (Belt and Road Initiative, or BRI).

She said Nigeria is an important strategic partner of China in Africa and that over the past 52 years since the diplomatic relationship was established, the development of bilateral relations has enjoyed a sound momentum, supporting each other on issues involving respective core interests and major concerns, and have closely coordinated in international and regional affairs, jointly safeguarding the interests of developing countries and world peace and stability

“China and Nigeria are building a world of common security for all through joint efforts. This July, the 43rd Chinese naval escort paid a five-day friendly visit to Nigeria, during which the two navies were engaged in pragmatic exchanges and cooperation on jointly combating crime and maintaining peace at sea, contributing to deepening the relations between China and Nigeria, jointly addressing regional security challenges and maintaining world peace and development.

“China and Nigeria are building a world of common prosperity through win-win cooperation. China’s bilateral trade with Nigeria approached $5.391 billion USD in the first quarter of 2023, recovering to pre-COVID levels. Chinese companies have been actively participating in projects such as the Lekki Deep Sea Port, the Dangote Refinery, the Lagos Blue Line Light Rail, the Lagos International Airport, and the Lagos-Ibadan Railway, significantly promoting local economic and social development.

“Projects like the China-Nigeria Friendship Model Primary School in Ogun State, and the FOA Primary School in Lagos State, co-funded by the Chinese Consulate General and Chinese enterprises, have borne fruitful results in improving people’s livelihoods. The Confucius Institutes are increasingly accepted as prominent institutions for spreading Chinese culture and deepening China-Nigerian friendship.

“China and Nigeria are building an open and inclusive world through exchanges and mutual learning. Nigeria, like China, has thousands of years of glorious history and culture. People in the two countries share Chinese harmony and perform the Nigeria-China Symphony during traditional Chinese festivals such as the Dragon Boat Festival and Mid-Autumn Festival, as well as Nigerian traditional festivals such as Osun Festival and Igue Festival.

“In August this year, the Chinese Film Festival was successfully held in Lagos, making more Nigerian people perceive the charm of Chinese culture through the silver screen. The cultural interchange between China and Nigeria has made the garden of world civilization more splendid and colourful.

“China and Nigeria are making our world clean and beautiful by pursuing green and low-carbon development. Promoting sustainable development and building an environmentally friendly society are the common goals of China-Africa and China-Nigeria cooperation.

“While creating economic benefits for the local community, Chinese enterprises in Nigeria are committed to green, low-carbon and sustainable development to better benefit the local people. For example, after Chinese mining enterprises carry out field operations in Nigeria, they have to realize green development through earth backfilling, vegetation restoration and water purification.”