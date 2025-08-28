China, Nigeria To Deepen Cooperation On Digital Economy, Mining

China has expressed readiness to deepen cooperation with Nigeria in fruit production, tourism, digital economy and mining.

The pledge came when a high-level delegation of the Guangxi People’s Congress of China, led by Zhang Xiaoqin, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee, paid a courtesy visit to the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP) in Abuja. Xiaoqin noted Guangxi’s strategic role as a regional hub in southern China, its successful hosting of the China-ASEAN Expo, and rising trade with Nigeria, which grew by 21 per cent last year to $320 million.

He invited Nigerian businesses and tourists to explore Guangxi’s strengths in fruit production, tourism, digital economy, and mining. Zhou Hongyou of the Chinese Embassy highlighted cultural and economic similarities between Guangxi and Nigeria, expressing optimism about stronger cooperation ahead.

NCSP Director-General Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to the One-China Principle and highlighted the country’s long-standing relations with China, recently elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership at FOCAC 2024.