China, Nigeria Media Partnership Grows Stronger

Last week, China and Nigeria renewed their partnership on the media and cultural spheres with an audiovisual exhibition, just as the 7th Asian Film Festival took Abuja by storm, ONWUKA NZESHI reports

Two friendly nations, China and Nigeria have taken their media partnership to the next level with an audiovisual exhibition in Abuja.The event, China-Africa Audiovisual Showcase, was designed to boost media and cultural exchange between the two countries.

Indeed, the event was another golden opportunity for both countries to deepen media collaboration, strengthen cultural ties, and expand technological partnerships.

The event which held at the China Cultural Centre in Abuja. saw both countries opening a new chapter in bilateral their bilateral relations The event which was convened by the Department of International Cooperation of China’s National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) in collaboration with the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, and the NTAStartimes TV Network Limited, drew participation from a crosssection of senior government officials, media leaders, and cultural influencers.

The event, among other things, featured a documentary screening, cultural and musical displays, and the official unveiling of the China-Africa Audiovisual Showcase in Nigeria.

Over 20 Chinese productions will be featured, including “Welcome to Milele Village,” “The Ideal City,” and “The Panda Adventure,” which will air on major Nigerian networks like AIT and NTA. The event is part of the ChinaNigeria Broadcasting Innovation Cooperation Plan, focusing on policy dialogue, content exchange, technology development, and talent training.

Shinning example

Declaring the event open, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Yu Dunhai, described the relationship between Chiba abd Nigeria as a shining example of China-Africa cooperation. Dunhai noted that audiovisual collaboration has become a vital channel for nurturing people-topeople connections and strengthening cultural understanding.

Dunhai said that with 2026 set to mark both the ChinaAfrica Year of People-to-People Exchanges and the 55th anniversary of China-Nigeria diplomatic relations, cultural cooperation, especially through film, television, and digital media, will be central to future engagements.

He expressed China’s readiness to work more closely with Nigeria to boost two-way communication and present more accurate, multidimensional portrayals of China to Nigerian audiences. He also pledged to encourage greater visibility for Nigerian content in China, emphasizing the value of showcasing African stories to Chinese viewers.

Director General of the Department of International Cooperation at China’s NRTA, Shi Zhiyan, outlined China’s strategic roadmap for strengthening radio and television collaboration with Nigeria.

He described the Abuja showcase as a concrete step in implementing President Xi Jinping’s Radio and Television Innovation Cooperation Plan, unveiled at the 2024 FOCAC Summit. He also highlighted years of successful program exchange between both countries.

“Chinese productions such as Mountains and Seas and Happy Delivery have gained popularity in Nigeria, while Nigerian documentaries including Hello China and The Lagos-Ibadan Railway have been broadcast to Chinese audiences, helping bridge cultural gaps,” Shi said.

He proposed four priority areas for expanding cooperation including strengthened policy dialogue on AI governance, audiovisual regulation, and media innovation; broader content exchange, joint productions, and youth engagement in short-form media; collaboration on technology development, including ultra-high-definition broadcasting and digitalization and increased training opportunities for Nigerian media professionals through international forums and festivals.

National response

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, hailed the partnership between both countries and reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to expanding global media cooperation.

He said Nigeria has been working to enhance broadcasting capacity and digital readiness, positioning cultural diplomacy as a tool for national unity, economic advancement, and global reputation.

Idris, emphasized Nigeria’s commitment to enhancing broadcasting capacity and technological competence through international partnerships.

The event was a great platform for strengthening media cooperation, cultural exchange, and technological collaboration between China and Nigeria.

Asian film festival

During the same week, the 7th Asian Film Festival has also held in Abuja with renewed calls for stronger cultural collaboration and deeper dialogue between Nigeria and the Asian countries.

The three-day event, which took place from December 9 to 11 at the China Cultural Centre, features a curated lineup of films from China, Iran, Japan, South Korea and Turkey.

The opening ceremony brought together diplomats, cultural ambassadors, filmmakers and audiovisual enthusiasts from both Asia and Nigeria, reflecting a shared commitment to using cinema as a platform for cultural connection and understanding.

Yang Jianxing, Cultural Counsellor at the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, described this year’s festival as an important step in strengthening ties between Asian and African cultures. Jianxing noted that Asia and Africa share a history of close interaction and cultural similarities that can be further explored through artistic platforms such as film.

“Culture represents who we are, and film is one of its most powerful expressions. It allows us to experience each other’s stories, identities and ways of life. This festival provides Nigerians with an opportunity to discover the depth and diversity of Asian cultures,” he said.

Jianxing expressed appreciation to the participating embassies for their collaboration, acknowledging the strong support from the Republic of Korea and the Korean Cultural Centre. He also highlighted China’s contribution to the festival, describing the featured film as a cultural bridge that blends elements of Chinese storytelling with Korean creativity.

Iran’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Mahdavi Raja emphasised that the festival was aimed at promoting dialogue, empathy and peaceful coexistence. He explained that the initiative, which was originally conceived by Iran years ago, has evolved into a collective Asian cultural celebration supported by multiple nations.

“Culture and the arts are universal languages. Cinema, in particular, allows us to view the world from new perspectives and reminds us of the human connections we all share,” he said.

Bridging cultural gaps

He noted that in an increasingly divided world, platforms that foster understanding are essential. According to him, festivals like this help break down cultural barriers, encourage mutual respect and create enduring friendships.

Raja expressed appreciation to all participating countries, partners and attendees for contributing to the festival’s continued growth and success.

From all indications, the film festival was a blast, as it featured a diverse lineup of movies, including Korea’s entry “The Way Home,” a poignant film capturing rural tradition and universal family bonds.

The event promoted cultural dialogue, mutual understanding, and friendship among nations, with diplomats and cultural leaders in attendance. The festival was a great platform for cultural exchange, showcasing Asian cinema, and promoting mutual understanding between Asia and Africa.