China, Nigeria Celebrate 2026 Chinese New Year, 55 Years Of Diplomatic Relations

The Chinese Embassy in Nigeria last Saturday hosted a Temple Fair to celebrate the 2026 Chinese Lunar New Year and 55 years of diplomatic relations between both countries.

Held at the China Cultural Centre in Abuja, the event celebrating the ‘year of the horse’ brought together diplomats, government officials, members of the Chinese community and Nigerian guests for a day of cultural exhibitions, martial arts displays, music, food, and traditional Chinese art.

Moment of reunion

In his remarks, Chargé d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, Zhou Hongyou, described the Spring Festival as “the deepest cultural mark on the Chinese heart” and a moment of reunion for hundreds of millions of families across the world.

He noted that the festival, which will be celebrated globally on February 17, 2026, was inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity at the end of 2024, further affirming its global cultural significance and message of peace and harmony.

Zhou said the temple fair was designed not only as a celebration of culture but also as a platform for strengthening mutual understanding between the Chinese and Nigerian peoples through shared experiences in art, food, sports, and tradition. He recalled that China and Nigeria formally established diplomatic relations on February 10, 1971, opening what he described as “a chapter of friendship across mountains and seas.”

Political goodwill

Over the past 55 years, he said, the relationship has grown from political goodwill into wide-ranging cooperation spanning trade, infrastructure, education, science, and people-to-people exchanges. “Over the past 55 years, regardless of changes in the international landscape, both sides have always upheld mutual respect, equality and winwin cooperation.

From political mutual trust and economic cooperation to people-to-people exchanges, China–Nigeria relations have grown ever stronger and more fruitful,” he said. Zhou described China–Nigeria cooperation as a model of South–South collaboration, noting that bilateral trade continues to expand while infrastructure partnerships remain steady.

He revealed that both countries are also consulting on the implementation of zero-tariff measures to support Nigeria’s modernization efforts. The envoy stated that 2026 holds special significance as it marks not only 55 years of diplomatic relations but also the “China–Africa Year of Peopleto-People Exchanges,” which he said presents an opportunity to deepen mutual understanding, enhance exchanges in governance experience, and broaden human connections beyond official engagements.

Year of the horse

Drawing on symbolism from the Chinese zodiac, Zhou noted that 2026 is the Year of the Horse, which represents hard work, perseverance, unity, and innovation in Chinese culture. He observed that the horse also features prominently on Nigeria’s Coat of Arms, symbolizing strength and forward movement, qualities he said reflect the enduring character of China–Nigeria relations.

Also speaking, DirectorGeneral and Global Liaison of the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), Joseph Tegbe, said the symbolism of the Year of the Horse resonated deeply with both nations. In Chinese tradition, he noted, the horse represents strength, endurance, and progress, while in Nigeria, the horse features prominently on the Coat of Arms as a symbol of dignity, courage, and forward movement.

“As we welcome the Year of the Horse, we are reminded that Nigeria and China share this same spirit of resilience and determination as we gallop forward into a future of deeper cooperation and shared prosperity,” Tegbe said.

One China policy

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to the One-China Principle, describing it as the bedrock of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership that has grown steadily over the past five decades into a relationship that directly impacts the lives of citizens in both countries.

Tegbe said the celebration was not only about commemorating past milestones but also about focusing on tangible projects that will shape the future of the partnership, particularly following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s visit to Beijing in September 2024 and the elevation of ties at the Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Highlighting key areas of collaboration, he acknowledged China’s role in Nigeria’s infrastructure development, citing the rail modernisation programme and the Lekki Deep Sea Port among landmark projects reshaping Nigeria’s economic landscape.

He stated that progress is ongoing on Nigeria’s National Integrated Poultry Project, inspired by China’s strides in food security. The initiative, with an initial investment of about $1 billion, will begin in Kaduna, Oyo, and Enugu states before expanding nationwide.

“When completed, the project is expected to produce six million eggs daily, house over seven million laying birds and two million broilers, and cultivate more than 60,000 hectares of maize and soybeans, while supporting local farmers with subsidised feedstock,” he said.

According to Tegbe, the revitalisation of the Ajaokuta Steel Complex is another priority area of cooperation. With projected output of 10 million metric tonnes annually, he said a revived Ajaokuta would position Nigeria as a major manufacturing and industrial hub in Africa.

He further emphasized the importance of knowledge exchange and educational partnerships, noting that increased scholarships, joint research, and innovation-driven industrial parks are expected to deepen people-to-people connections between both countries.

“These initiatives go beyond infrastructure and trade; they are fundamentally about people. For this partnership to thrive sustainably, it must deliver real benefits to Nigerians and Chinese alike,” Tegbe added. The celebration featured a vibrant showcase of cultural performances, musical acts, games and traditional Chinese delicacies.

