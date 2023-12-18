China, Nigeria can leverage fashion show to boost textile industry, GDP – Envoy

The Cultural Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, Mr Li Xuda, has urged China and Nigeria to exploit the untapped potential of fashion shows to boost textile industry and increase Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Li, who is also the Director of China Cultural Centre in Nigeria, made the call during the first edition of the Sinoma-Nigeria Fashion Show on Saturday in Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the show was organised by the Centre in collaboration with Sinoma Nigeria Company Limited.

He expressed confidence that fashion shows could contribute significantly to boost ing the textile industry and increase Nigeria GDP in the long run. According to him, fashion shows are not only for entertainment and cultural demonstration around the world, but also a strong language for global communication and cooperation. “In Nigeria and China, lots of people like to watch fashion shows which are bringing more people to engage in jobs relating to the fashion industry and promoting the purchase of textiles. “We believe that fashion shows can contribute to building a bridge for boosting the textile industry, increase the country’s GDP and advance cooperation between China and Nigeria.”