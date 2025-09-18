China, Nigeria Advocate Reform Of Global Political, Economic Order

China and Nigeria have called for comprehensive reforms of the United Nations and other global institutions established after the Second World War, arguing that bodies such as the UN Security Council, the World Bank, and the International Monetary Fund have become instruments of domination for the United States and other Western powers.

The call came during a one-day seminar on the Global Governance Initiative (GGI), launched by Chinese President Xi Jinping on September 1, 2025. The initiative, timed with the UN’s 80th anniversary, aims to create a more equitable global order by promoting sovereign equality, multilateralism, and people-centered governance, especially benefiting countries in the Global South.

Counsellor at the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, Mr. Dong Hairong, described the GGI as a platform for reforming global governance, noting that the current international system faces mounting challenges, including geopolitical tensions, economic instability, and public health crises. He reaffirmed China’s commitment to working with Nigeria and other African nations to address historical injustices in global governance.

Professor Sheriff Ibrahim, Director of the Centre for Contemporary China-Africa Research, criticized the current structure of the UN Security Council, which has only five permanent members, arguing that it excludes many countries and allows powerful nations to violate UN resolutions with impunity. He further called for reforms in the IMF and the G20 to ensure fair representation and protect global collective interests.

Other participants at the forum included Prof. Udenta Udenta, Director of the African Writers Institute in Abuja; Dr. Charles Onunaiju, Director of the Centre for China Studies; and Dr. Muhammad Sani from Baze University’s Department of Mass Communication.