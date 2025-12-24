China Mining Federation Rejects Nigeria’s ‘Infiltration’ Claims

The China Mining Federation of Nigeria has rejected allegations of “Chinese infiltration” in Nigeria’s solid minerals sector, describing the claims as false and misleading. The Federation gave the clarification in a statement issued Tuesday in Abuja, following renewed circulation of a report alleging illegal mining, environmental damage and terrorism financing.

It said Chinese mining companies in Nigeria had consistently complied with mining laws and regulations, in line with guidance from the Chinese government.

According to the group, the firms work closely with relevant Nigerian agencies to strengthen governance, promote transparency and ensure responsible mining operations.

The Federation said Chinese firms invested in local processing plants, factories and Nigerian workers, supporting industrialisation, boosting jobs and retaining more mineral value locally. “These investments have helped transform Nigeria’s mineral endowments into tangible economic benefits while supporting local communities and protecting the environment,” it stated.

On terrorism allegations, the Federation described the claims as “completely unfounded”, noting that Chinese nationals and companies had also suffered terrorist attacks in Nigeria. It said Chinese mining firms consistently supported Nigeria’s security efforts and remained willing to cooperate with authorities to ensure a safe operating environment.

The Federation urged the media and stakeholders to report mining activities objectively and avoid misinformation that could undermine Nigeria–China bilateral relations.

It reaffirmed commitment to working with the Nigerian government to deepen cooperation, support development and ensure sustainable benefits from mining activities. Meanwhile, the News Agency of Nigeria reports that a Renevlyn Development Initiative (RDI) report alleged widespread illegal mining by foreign nationals, including Chinese operators.

The report, covering 2018 to 2025, cited Zamfara, Nasarawa, Kogi, Osun, Kwara, Plateau and Niger states as illegal mining hotspots. RDI alleged weak regulation, institutional complicity and poor enforcement, resulting in environmental degradation, farmer displacement and loss of government revenue. The organisation also claimed links between illegal mining and armed groups in northern Nigeria, warning of national security risks without decisive action.