China has debunked the report from the United States (US) Pentagon that stated that the Asian nation possesses more than 500 active nuclear weapons and is likely to have more than 1,000 by 2030.

China reiterated that it has no intention of engaging in a nuclear weapons race and stated that the study is “filled with prejudice and distorts face.”

The Pentagon’s yearly report on the Beijing military was published the day before the comment was made. China’s more than 500 warheads as of May 2023 were on course to surpass estimates, according to the Pentagon’s extensive assessment.

The Pentagon projected in a recent analysis that Beijing will have over 400 nuclear bombs in operation by 2021.

A senior US source told reporters at a briefing on the study, “We see the PRC (People’s Republic of China) continuing to quite rapidly modernise and diversify and expand its nuclear forces.”

A spokesman for China’s foreign ministry, however, refuted the US accusations in a statement released on Friday.

When asked about the US study, ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a news briefing, “First of all, the United States report, like similar reports before it, ignores the facts, is full of prejudice and spreads the theory of the threat posed by China.”

“China firmly adheres to a nuclear strategy of self-defence and defence, we have always maintained our nuclear forces at the lowest level required for national security, and we have no intention of engaging in a nuclear arms race with any country,” Mao stated.

According to the report, China’s Navy now possesses over 370 ships and submarines, an increase over the 340 ships it possessed the previous year.

Beijing currently boasts the largest Navy in the world, and President Xi Jinping’s goal to establish China as the leading military force in the area depends heavily on the country’s growing naval force.

The study reaffirmed Beijing’s pressure on Taiwan, an independent island that China views as a province on the verge of seceding.

“As long as any country does not use or threaten to use nuclear weapons against China, it will not be threatened by China’s nuclear weapons,” Mao stated.

Tensions have arisen between the two greatest economies in the world about a range of issues, including Taiwan’s human rights record and China’s military actions in the South China Sea.

However, Washington is keen to resume military-to-military exchanges with China.

In the most recent indication of possibly improving relations between the militaries of the two nations, the Pentagon announced last week that it had accepted an invitation to attend China’s premier annual security gathering in late October.