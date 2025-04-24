China Launches World’s First 10G Broadband Network

Share

China has reportedly launched world’s first 10G broadband network in the Xiong’an city, which is located in Heibei province’s Sunan county. This marks a major breakthrough in the global internet infrastructure.

The 10G broadband network is a collaborative work between Huawei and China Unicom, which is a state-owned telecom service provider.

According to a report by The Economic Times, the newly launched 10G broadband network aims to deliver download speeds up to 9834 Mbps and an upload speeds of up to 1008 Mbps with a latency of three miliseconds.

These speed could put China ahead of countries like UAE (United Arab Emirates) and Singapore that offer some of the fastest commercial broadband speeds in the world.

For reference, a report by Statista says that UAE offers average fixed broadband speed of 313.5Mbps while the number stands at 345.3Mbps for Singapore. The 10G broadband network reportedly uses 50G Passive Optical Network (PON) technology.

The 50G Passive Optical Network technology is the next generation of FTTx (Fibre to the X) technology that can deliver download speed of 50Gbps and an upload speed varying up to 50Gbps.

This technology is capable of delivering higher internet speed without major upgrades to the infrastructure. According to the report, internet users will be able to download a full length 4K movie that is around 20GB in size in under 20 seconds.

However, it would take the existing 1Gbps networks around seven to 10 minutes to download a 4K movie.

