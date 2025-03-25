Share

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) has warned that China and India are likely to interfere in Canada’s general election scheduled for April 28.

This was as the intelligence agency noted that Russia and Pakistan also have the potential to do so.

The CSIS comments come amid strained diplomatic relations between Ottawa, Beijing and New Delhi. However, both nations have repeatedly denied allegations of election meddling.

A government probe earlier this year concluded that China and India attempted to interfere in Canada’s 2019 and 2021 elections, but their actions did not affect the outcomes.

Speaking at a press conference, Vanessa Lloyd, Deputy Director of Operations at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), highlighted the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) in election interference.

“The People’s Republic of China (PRC) is highly likely to use AI-enabled tools to attempt to interfere with Canada’s democratic process in this current election,” Lloyd stated.

Her comments come amid growing concerns over foreign cyber activities and misinformation campaigns targeting Canadian voters.

China-Canada relations have worsened in recent weeks. Earlier this month, Beijing imposed tariffs on over $2.6 billion worth of Canadian agricultural and food products in retaliation for Canada’s levies on Chinese electric vehicles, steel, and aluminium.

Adding to the diplomatic strain, Canada last week condemned China for executing four Canadian citizens on drug smuggling charges.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson denied CSIS’s allegations, stating:

“China has always adhered to the principle of not interfering in the internal affairs of other countries and has never had any interest in interfering in Canada’s internal affairs.”

Meanwhile, Canada’s relations with India remain tense following Ottawa’s expulsion of six Indian diplomats last year over allegations that Indian officials were involved in a plot against Sikh separatists on Canadian soil.

“We have also seen that the government of India has the intent and capability to interfere in Canadian communities and democratic processes.”

As Canada heads towards its April 28 elections, foreign interference remains a major concern, with intelligence agencies closely monitoring potential threats.

