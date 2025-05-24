China Index 2024: Nigeria Tops Africa In PRC Influence Assessment

Share

Nigeria has surpassed other African nations in Peoples Republic of China’s influence assessment, ranking the country 4th overall, globally.

The China Index 2024 result was made known in a virtual meeting on Friday between Doublethink Lab, organisers of the Index and select Nigerian journalists.

Head of Communications for Doublethink Lab, Aida Elisa, who facilitated the meeting, said Nigeria’s position reflects its deep economic ties with the PRC, its top trading partner, and the holder of the majority of the country’s bilateral sovereign debt.

Elisa said the China Index is the first project to measure and visualise the PRC’s global influence.

The 2024 edition, according to her, covers 101 countries, including Nigeria, offering a view for academics, policymakers, journalists, and civil society.

She added: “Nigeria also ranked 3rd in the Technology Domain, demonstrating a strategic, long-term partnership in telecommunications, surveillance, and digital infrastructure.

“It ranked 3rd in a Rule-Making cluster comprising Military, Law Enforcement, and Foreign Policy —suggesting a successful effort by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to leverage close economic ties to shape global norms, security cooperation, and diplomatic engagement.”

The research effort is the first to measure and compare PRC influence overseas.

The Index is published by China in the World (CITW) network, an initiative of the Taiwan-based civil society organisation, Doublethink Lab, and draws on research by hundreds of researchers and local experts worldwide.

Amid ongoing debate on the benefits and potential drawbacks of Nigeria’s engagement with the PRC, new research reveals that the PRC has continued to expand its influence in Nigeria since 2022.

Rankings are determined by summing normalised responses to 99 Indicators, each corresponding to an observable phenomenon of PRC influence.

These Indicators are devised by the Index Committee of experts in PRC influence tactics, and split equally across nine Domains (Media, Academia, Economy, Society, Military, Technology, Law Enforcement, Domestic Politics, and Foreign Policy).

Nigeria’s upward movement in the latest China Index reflects growing PRC influence across key sectors of Nigerian society.

As Africa’s most populous country and one of the world’s largest democracies, Nigeria has emerged as a strategic partner in Beijing’s global influence efforts, particularly in the domains of Foreign Policy, Technology, Law Enforcement, and Economy.

The country’s rapid digital development, supported by PRC-backed infrastructure projects, and technology transfer, and training, is believed to have introduced Chinese surveillance systems and cybersecurity norms into Nigeria’s governance framework.

Chinese firms such as Huawei have implemented “Safe City” surveillance systems in major cities like Lagos and Abuja. Nigerian officials have also participated in cybersecurity training programmes sponsored by Chinese institutions.

These tools, while potentially enhancing public security, also bring new challenges related to data privacy, transparency, and public oversight.

The alignment with PRC-style governance models, characterised by centralised digital control, may, however, raise concerns about the long-term implications for civil liberties and institutional accountability.

Share