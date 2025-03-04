China Imposes New Tariffs On US Agricultural Imports

Share

The People’s Republic of China on Tuesday announced it will be imposing new tariffs on a range of agricultural imports from the United States (US), effective from next week, in retaliation against Washington’s recent tariff hike.

New Telegraph recalls that the 47th President, Donald Trump, signed an order on Monday, March 3, increasing a previously imposed 10 per cent tariff on China to 20 percent, adding to existing levies on various Chinese goods.

In response, Beijing condemned the unilateral imposition of tariffs by the US while announcing its own countermeasures.

READ ALSO

“An additional 15 per cent tariff will be imposed on chicken, wheat, corn, and cotton.

“An additional 10 percent tariff will be imposed on sorghum, soybeans, pork, beef, aquatic products, fruits, vegetables, and dairy products.

“The move exacerbates the burden on US companies and consumers and undermines the foundation of economic and trade cooperation between China and the United States,” the finance ministry stated.

Additionally, China’s commerce ministry said it would file a lawsuit at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) over the additional 10 percent tariffs.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

