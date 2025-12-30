China Holds Military Drills Around Taiwan As Warning To ‘Separatist Forces’

China is holding military drills around Taiwan simulating the seizure and blockade of the island’s key areas, as a warning against “separatist forces”.

The army, navy, air force and rocket force have been dispatched for the drills which include live-fire exercises, the Chinese military said. Codenamed “Justice Mission 2025”, the drills are taking place days after the US announced the sale of one of its largest weapons packages to Taiwan worth $11bn (£8.2bn).

That move drew sharp protest from Beijing which in turn sanctioned US defence firms. Taiwan’s push to ramp up its defence this year has also angered Beijing, which claims the self-ruled island as its territory, reports the BBC.

Taiwan’s presidential office has criticised the upcoming Chinese drills, calling them a challenge to international norms.

Taiwan’s defence ministry said that they detected Chinese aircraft and ships around Taiwan yesterday morning, and have deployed their own forces and missile systems to monitor the situation. Its forces are on “high alert” to defend Taiwan and “protect our people”, the ministry said.