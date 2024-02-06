China gives detained Australian suspended death sentence

Australian writer, Yang Hengjun, has been given a suspended death sentence by a Chinese court, five years after he was arrested and accused of spying. The sentence may be commuted to life imprisonment after two years, according to Australian officials. Dr Yang – a scholar and novelist who blogged about Chinese affairs – denies the charges, which have not been made public, reports the BBC.

The Australian government says it is “appalled” by Beijing’s decision. “[We] will be communicating our response in the strongest terms,” Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a statement yesterday. “All Australians want to see Dr Yang reunited with his family. We will not relent in our advocacy