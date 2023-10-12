China Frees Detained Aussie Journalist

Journalist Cheng Lei has returned home to Australia after more than three years of detention in China.

“She was met at the airport by the Foreign Minister Penny Wong,” Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, announcing her release.

Cheng Lei, 48, was working as a business reporter for China’s state-run English language TV station CGTN when she was arrested on 13 August 2020.

She was later accused of “illegally supplying state secrets overseas”. Her charges were never made public, reports the BBC.