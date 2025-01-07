Share

The Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China, Wang Yi, will on Wednesday, January 8 arrive in Abuja for an official visit, New Telegraph reports.

The Acting spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa made this known in a press statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

During the visit, Yi will meet with Nigeria’s Foreign Minister, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, on Thursday 9 January and engage in discussions aimed at strengthening ties between Nigeria and China.

The bilateral talks are expected to focus on expanding cooperation between the two nations, especially in the areas of trade, infrastructure, and technology.

Correspondingly, he will pay a courtesy visit to President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa where he will deliver a special message from Chinese President Xi Jinping to Tinubu.

READ ALSO

The statement read, “The Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China, His Excellency Wang Yi, will arrive in Abuja, Nigeria, on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, for an official visit.

“The visiting Foreign Minister who is also a Member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China will be received on arrival by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Dunoma Ahmed, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

“During his visit, H.E. Mr Wang Yi will meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja on Thursday, January 9, 2025, for bilateral talks that will focus on strengthening relations between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the People’s Republic of China.

“The visiting foreign minister will also pay a courtesy call on President Bola Tinubu, to deliver a special message from the Chinese President at the Presidential Villa.”

Share

Please follow and like us: