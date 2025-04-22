China Floods Nigeria With N4.7trn Worth Of Goods In 2 Months

Share

…as value of nation’s export hits N2.99trn y-o-y

Within the first two months of the year, Nigerian ports took delivery of synthetic filament yarn woven fabrics, telephones, light pure woven cotton, and other goods valued at N4.7 trillion ($3.03 billion) from China.

Other major exports were motor vehicles parts and accessories, bathroom ceramics, various chemical, polymer materials and electrical transformers.

New Telegraph’s findings revealed that in January, $1.94 billion worth of imports were shipped to the ports, according to Observatory Economy Centre (OEC) data.

In another phase, some goods valued at $1.09 billion were ferried into the country in February 2025. The data noted that only $169 million goods left Nigerian ports to China in February.

It explained: “Between February 2024 and February 2025 the exports of China to Nigeria decreased by $175 million (13.8 per cent) from $1.27 billion to $1.09 billion, while imports increased by $40 million (31.1 per crnt) from $129 million to $169 million.”

It noted that over the past five years, trade had grown at an annualised rate of 24.3 per cent. Meanwhile, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report had indicated that imports from China to Nigeria surged to N14.15 trillion in 2024 as against the N6.6 trillion recorded in 2023, leading to an increase of 53.4 per cent in one year.

Also, Nigeria’s shipment to China rose from N891.38 billion in 2023 to N2.99 trillion in 2024, representing an increase of 236 per cent as China ranked only seventh among Nigeria’s top export destinations for the year.

The bureau explained that total bilateral trade between Nigeria and China stood at N17.14 trillion in 2024, up from N7.49 trillion in 2023, marking a 128.8 per cent increase in trade volume. However, with imports making up over 82.5 per cent of this total, it added that Nigeria maintained a significant trade deficit with China.

In 2024 a breakdown of Nigeria’s top imports from China were industrial, automotive and technologyrelated products, such as photovoltaic cells not assembled in modules or made up into panels, which amounted to N228.99 billion, followed by spark-ignition internal combustion piston engines and electric motors valued at N121.15 billion and communication-related machines for reception, conversion and transmission of voice, images, or data, which came in at N114.43 billion.

Other major imports included buses or lorrytype vehicles, N96.48 billion; air conditioning machines, N77.57 billion and various chemical and polymer materials such as polypropylene, N17.83 billion, glutamic acid and its salts, N48.57 billionn; kaolin clays, N3.65 billion; veneer sheets, N9.27 billion; gypsum, N60.09 million and anhydrite also featured among the selected items.

