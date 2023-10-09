China firm to boost water supply capacity in Nigeria

China Geo-engineering Corporation (CGC) Nigeria Limited has reiterated its commitment to construct four pipeline loops to boost water supply capacity by 480,000 cubic metres per-day in Nigeria.

The organisation said this in a statement on its website on Saturday.

The statement said the project encompassed 415 kilometres of ductile-iron water distribution pipelines of varying DN1500-200 diameters.

It described the organisation’s Water Supply Division of CGC to have had extensive business advantages in engineering projects, internationally competitive, water project construction capabilities and project subcontracting management capabilities.

Also in matching design consulting, operation management and market growth capabilities, thereby contributing towards improvement of economic and social development in Nigeria.

According to the statement, since 2001 CGC built more than 100 water plants in 36 states of Nigeria, served daily life, and boosted production and water supply of 70 million people.

It said: “The Greater Abuja Water Supply Project, kicked off in May 2021, constructed by the Water Supply Division of CGC Nigeria Limited, is a significant infrastructure development in Nigeria’s capital.