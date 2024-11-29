China, FCT Partner To Foster Urban Devt, Education, Others

Share

The Chinese government and the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) have initiated a partnership to foster more urban development in Abuja.

The partnership and commitment were boosted during a courtesy visit to the FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, in Abuja by the Chinese Human Provincial Political Consultative Conference, led by its Vice Chairman, Lai Mingyong.

The Minister explained that the Chinese delegation’s visit was to strengthen the China-Nigeria relationship for multi-sectoral development.

Mahmoud, who applauded the Chinese government’s interest in fostering urban development in Nigeria and particularly, the nation’s capital, noted that the cooperation will also positively affect development in the areas of cultural education, tourism, environment amongst others.

According to her; “This can lead to greater innovation, more effective problem-solving, and enhanced capabilities that would be difficult to achieve alone.

“In other words, partnerships foster mutual benefit, strengthen individual and collective efforts, and promote growth and resilience”.

She equally lauded the delegation for the warm reception extended to FCT Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike, and his delegation during his recent visit to China, she expressed confidence that there would be a better outcome.

Mahmoud further said; “I also want to appreciate the dedication from China as a follow-up visit. You have followed us since the FCT delegation left China and it is left to us to look at more possible areas of collaboration.

Earlier in his remarks, the leader of the delegation, Lai Mingyong, said his government was interested in advancing urban development in Abuja because it is a merging Capital City with great prospects and potential.

“This young city is renowned for its unique urban planning, beautiful architectural style, and well-developed infrastructure. It has grown into a modern metropolis with great achievements in terms of infrastructure, “.Mingyong said.

The delegation also used the occasion of the visit to invite the FCT Minister to the China-Africa Economy and Trade Expo initiated by the President, Mr. Xi Jinping, hoping that new chapters would be developed during the Expo.

