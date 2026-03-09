China Exports N1.6trn Worth Of Vehicle Parts To Nigeria In 1 Year

As demand thickens, China has exported vehicles parts worth N1.6 trillion ($1.2 billion) to Nigeria in the last one year. The demand is driven by 95 per cent of aging vehicles across the roads in the country as import increase by 62 per cent from $456.57 million in 2024 to $1.2 billion in 2025.

The imports are brake pads, suspension parts, engine filters, motorcycle/tricycle components, LED lights, floor mats, brake pads, side mirrors, and universal sensors.

However, General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China (GACC) and the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) have said that effective January 1, 2026, the export of vehicle spare parts or near-new vehicles to Nigeria would face stricter compliance requirements focused on quality assurance, manufacturer authentication, and after-sales.

The Managing Director of Sceptre Consult, Jayeola Ogamode, said that Nigeria’s auto spare parts market‘s annual value was over $4 billion, making the country the highest importers of spare parts in sub-Sahara Africa.

He explained that the import trend of vehicle parts from China had reflected a growing demand for affordable transportation in Nigeria, saying that the country had no option than to import spareparts for the old used vehicles being imported into the country.

According ro him, it hads become imperative for Nigeria to reduce spending on spare parts importation for vehicles and industrial machines for sustainable economic development, stressing that this would lead to develop and implement an automotive raw materials and component manufacturing masterplan and incentivise CKD assembly through contract manufacturing.

Ogamode stressed that lack of legislation, development policy, nonalignment of procurement policies with industrial policy and uncontrolled importation of used vehicles had affected the local automobile sectors.

He added that low tariffs and tariff differentials between completely knocked down (CKD) and Fully Built Unit (FBU) had affected the sector, leading to high cost of transportation.

Recall that the major spare parts from China to Nigeria in 2025 were bumpers, used suspension parts engines, clutches, radiators, wheel nuts, circlips, front grill spare part, brake systems, filters and electrical parts.

According to GACC, the country’s seaports took delivery of $456.57 million worth of spare parts from China in 2023 and $376.7 million in 2024. It was gathered that the country’s automotive sector is heavily reliant on Chinese parts support for fleet operators, especially in logistics and public transport.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has said that it would collaborate with Japan to regulate the importation of used vehicles and spare parts into the country, the DirectorGeneral of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Joseph Osanipin, who disclosed this explained that government was partnering Japan because most of the imported spare parts were coming from the East Asian country, adding that government recently said it would implement stricter regulatory measures to curb the influx of substandard automotive parts into Nigeria.

Osanipin had said that the government intended to address this by focusing on pre-export certification from source countries such as Japan.

He added that the council was working closely with the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to strengthen standards enforcement across the automotive value chain, particularly on used vehicles and parts imported into the country.

He said: “Most of these vehicles come from Japan, which is why we have even gone to Japan to engage directly with the relevant authorities and operators there.” According to him, the new framework being developed would require mandatory certification of vehicles and parts at the point of origin before they are shipped to Nigeria.