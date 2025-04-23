New Telegraph

April 23, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
April 23, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Foreign
  3. China Executes Man…

China Executes Man Who Stabbed Japanese School Boy

China has executed a man for fatally stabbing a 10-year-old Japanese boy last September, the Japanese embassy in China told the BBC.

Zhong Changchun was sentenced to death in January for attacking the boy, who had been walking to a Japanese school in southeastern Chinese city of Shenzhen.

The case had sent shockwaves through both countries and fuelled diplomatic tensions amid allegations of it being a xenophobic attack.

“The Government of Japan considers the murder of a completely innocent child to be an unforgivable crime, and we take this execution with the utmost solemnity,” the Japanese embassy said in its statement to the BBC.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

FG Probes Alleged N5.2m Extortion By NSCDC Officers
Read Next

US Sets Tariffs Of Up To 3,521% On S’East Asia Solar Panels
Share
Copy Link
×