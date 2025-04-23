China Executes Man Who Stabbed Japanese School Boy

China has executed a man for fatally stabbing a 10-year-old Japanese boy last September, the Japanese embassy in China told the BBC.
Zhong Changchun was sentenced to death in January for attacking the boy, who had been walking to a Japanese school in southeastern Chinese city of Shenzhen.
The case had sent shockwaves through both countries and fuelled diplomatic tensions amid allegations of it being a xenophobic attack.
“The Government of Japan considers the murder of a completely innocent child to be an unforgivable crime, and we take this execution with the utmost solemnity,” the Japanese embassy said in its statement to the BBC.
