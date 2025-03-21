China Executed Four Canadians For Drug Crimes, Says Ottawa

Share

Four Canadians were executed in China on drug-related charges earlier this year, Canadian authorities have confirmed.

All of them were dual citizens, and their identities have been withheld upon the request of their families, Canada’s foreign minister Mélanie Joly told reporters on Wednesday.

She condemned the killings as “irreversible and inconsistent with basic human dignity”, adding that she had “asked personally for leniency”.

A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Canada said evidence for the Canadian nationals’ crimes was “solid and sufficient” and urged Canada to “stop making irresponsible remarks”, according to reports.

