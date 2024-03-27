China: Ex-Football Boss Sentenced To Life Jail

Aformer president of the Chinese Football Association (CFA), Chen Xuyuan, has been sentenced to life in prisonment for bribery, according to the country’s state media. In January, he pleaded guilty to accepting bribes totalling 81 million yuan ($11.2m; £8.9m).

An anti-corruption crackdown led by President Xi Jinping has cut through sport, banking and the military. In football, more than a dozen coaches and players have been investigated, reports the BBC. The trial at the Intermediate People’s Court of Huangshi in central China revealed Chen’s illicit activities from 2010 to 2023, which included his earlier role as the president and chairman of Shanghai International Port Group.