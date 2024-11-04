China Eases Rules For Foreign Investment In Listed Companies

Share

•Yuan strengthens against dollar

China issued revised regulations on Friday for foreign investors in its listed companies, expanding eligibility criteria and easing financial requirements in a bid to attract more foreign investment.

Under the new regulations, China will allow foreign individuals to invest strategically in listed companies, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.

The asset threshold for noncontrolling foreign investors has been lowered, now requiring $50 million instead of $100 million. The country will also add tender offer as an approved investment method, along with private placement and negotiated transfer, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the central parity rate of the Chinese currency, renminbi, or the Yuan, strengthened 115 pips to 7.1135 against the dollar on Friday. This is according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China’s spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is allowed to rise or fall by two per cent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the Yuan against the dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

