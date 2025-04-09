China Denies Ukraine’s Claim Of Chinese Nat’ls Fighting For Russia

Share

The Chinese government on Wednesday firmly rejected the recent allegations by the Ukrainian Government that Chinese nationals are fighting alongside Russian forces in the ongoing Russia- Ukraine conflict.

The spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Lin Jian, who spoke on Wednesday during a press briefing in Beijing, described the claim as “totally unfounded,” insisting that China remains committed to a peaceful resolution of the crisis.

“The Chinese government always asks Chinese citizens to stay away from conflict zones, avoid getting involved in any form of armed conflict, and especially refrain from participating in any party’s military operations,” Lin stated.

READ ALSO:

The rebuttal follows comments by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who on Tuesday claimed that Ukrainian troops had captured two Chinese nationals fighting for Russia in the eastern Donetsk region. Zelensky further alleged that “significantly more” Chinese fighters may be aiding Russian forces.

The Ukrainian leader made the revelation in a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, where he shared a video showing the captured Chinese nationals in handcuffs.

In response, the Chinese Foreign Ministry reiterated Beijing’s neutral stance and emphasized its role in promoting diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict.

“China has played a constructive role in politically resolving the Ukraine crisis,” Lin added, stressing that any reports suggesting Chinese military involvement in the conflict should be treated with caution.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have continued to escalate amid reports of foreign fighters and shifting international alliances while global powers closely monitor the situation.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

