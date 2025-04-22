China Congratulates Gabon’s Interim President On Election Victory

Share

The People’s Republic of China has extended its congratulations to Gabon’s interim President, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, following his resounding victory in the country’s first presidential election.

New Telegraph reports that the the keenly contested election held over the weekend, Nguema secured 94.85 per cent of the vote.

The National Election and Referendum Organisation and Coordination Committee of Gabon announced Nguema’s landslide win, which saw him defeat former Prime Minister Alain Claude Billie-by-Nze and other contenders.

In a congratulatory statement on Monday, China’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that President Xi Jinping had sent a congratulatory message to President Nguema, hailing the “smooth conduct” of the election.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun who spoke at a press conference described China and Gabon as “traditional friends and comprehensive strategic cooperative partners,” underscoring Beijing’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

“China attaches great importance to its relations with Gabon,” Jiakun said, adding that the two countries are poised to deepen cooperation and jointly advance the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

The spokesperson noted that China looks forward to working closely with the new Gabonese leadership to expand exchanges, enhance mutual trust, and inject new vitality into the China-Gabon comprehensive strategic partnership.

In 2024, during the FOCAC summit, China pledged $50 billion in financial support to African countries over a three-year period, reaffirming its long-term commitment to infrastructure, trade, and development initiatives across the continent.

Nguema, a former military leader who assumed interim leadership following the ouster of Ali Bongo Ondimba in August 2023, has pledged to oversee political reforms and steer Gabon toward democratic consolidation.

Beijing’s swift acknowledgment of the election result highlights the growing importance of Gabon within China’s broader Africa strategy, especially in light of the country’s natural resources and its role in regional stability.

