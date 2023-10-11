China Committed To Bilateral Relations With Nigeria – Consular General

The Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Ms Yan Yuqing, has assured that the Chinese Government will remain committed in its bilateral relations with Nigeria.

In her welcome address at the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival Celebration Event, Yuqing disclosed that over the past 52 years, China and Nigeria have deepened exchanges and cooperation in various fields at all levels, based on mutual benefit and win-win cooperation.

She said: “It is a great pleasure to gather here on the occasion of the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival, and to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the founding of the China Industrial and Commercial Enterprises Association in Nigeria (CICEA).

“On behalf of the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, I would like to extend my warmest holiday greetings and best wishes to all the esteemed guests present here today, as well as to all Chinese compatriots in our consular districts.

“I also want to express my heartfelt gratitude and respect to all friends from various sectors who have long been supportive of China-Nigeria friendship.

“Both National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival hold significant and special meanings to every Chinese people. National Day is a joyful occasion for the more than 1.4 billion Chinese to look back on the past and look forward to the future. Mid-Autumn Festival is a heartwarming moment for countless families to reunite and enjoy the company of loved ones.

“A harmonious family brings prosperity to the nation, and a prosperous nation strengthens every family. This is why we always celebrate National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival together.

“This year marks the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Since the establishment of New China, especially since the reform and opening up, China has achieved an industrialization process that took developed Western countries hundreds of years to accomplish in just a few decades.

“It has created two remarkable miracles of rapid economic development and long-term social stability, opening up broad prospects for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

“Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era, and the Chinese nation has achieved a great leap from standing up and getting rich to becoming strong.

“The 20th National Congress of the Party has further outlined the scientific connotations of Chinese-style modernization, providing guidance for the comprehensive construction of a socialist modernized country and the realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.”

Earlier in his goodwill message, Vice President Kashim Shettima said with China’s support, Nigeria’s socio-economic development has improved significantly.

The Vice President, who was represented by the Minister of State for Steel Development, Alhaji Uba Ahmadu, said: “Your choice to be here and even host us, emphasis the depth of our connection as long-standing development partners.

“Thankfully, you can gaze upon the luminous full moon from here, cherishing the value of family, community and harmony that defines this tradition.

“We join you in marking your national pride, as impressed witnesses to the journey towards prosperity, progress and national rejuvenation.

“Since 1971, when our diplomatic gateway WA swung open, Nigeria and China have forged an inspiring relationship.

“We have enabled both our governments and citizens to access the boundless opportunity the multilateral tapestry of international relations between Nigeria and China trace back over five decades, it was on February 10, 1971 that Nigeria and China officially embraced a diplomatic partnership.

“Since that historic handshake 50 years ago, we have remained committed allies, steadfast in supporting each other through thick and thin.

“China’s enduring support has significantly contributed to Nigeria’s advancement across various facets of national development, encompassing technology, infrastructure, science, steel production, marine affairs and the blue economy among others.”