‘China Commits to Building Shared Future With African Community’

The Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Ms. Yan Yuqing, has said the Global Development Initiative (GDI), Global Security Initiative (GSI) and Global Civilization Initiative (GCI) proposed by the Chinese Government have received explicit support and positive response from over 100 countries.

Yuqing stressed that building a community with a shared future for mankind is the result of deepening understanding of the laws governing the development of human society. She said China and African countries have worked together to come up with an excellent answer, which is to act as both advocates and practitioners.

According to Yuqing, community with a shared future for mankind once again became one of the China keywords widely discussed in the international community. She noted that to build a community with a shared future for mankind, is to build an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world of lasting peace, universal security and shared prosperity.

“The pathway to this goal is to promote global governance that features extensive consultation and joint contribution for shared benefit; the guiding principle is to apply the common values of humanity, the foundation lies in building a new type of international relations, while the strategic guidance comes from the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping.”