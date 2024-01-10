China Commits To Building Shared Future With African Community – Yan Yuqing

The Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Ms. Yan Yuqing, has disclosed that the Global Development Initiative (GDI), Global Security Initiative (GSI) and Global Civilization Initiative (GCI) proposed by the Chinese Government have received explicit support and positive response from over 100 countries.

Yuqing stressed that building a community with a shared future for mankind is the result of deepening understanding of the laws governing the development of human society.

She said China and African counties have work together to come up with an excellent answer, which is to act as both advocates and practitioners.

According to Yuqing, community with a shared future for mankind once again became one of the China keywords widely discussed in the international community.

She noted that to build a community with a shared future for mankind, is to build an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world of lasting peace, universal security and shared prosperity.

“The pathway to this goal is to promote global governance that features extensive consultation and joint contribution for shared benefit; the guiding principle is to apply the common values of humanity, the foundation lies in building a new type of international relations, while the strategic guidance comes from the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping.

“The platform for action is high-quality Belt and Road cooperation. On this basis, we seek to work with countries to meet challenges and achieve prosperity for all, and usher in a bright future of peace, security, prosperity and progress for our world.

“As the African proverb goes, one single pillar is not sufficient to build a house. President Xi Jinping also quoted the philosophy of Ubuntu to highlight the interdependence and interconnectedness of all peoples.

“This African philosophy of wisdom believes that I am because we are, a vivid interpretation of the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind.

“A China-Africa community with a shared future is not only an integral part of this concept, but also accumulates experience and sets an example for promoting the building of this concept.

“As early as March 2013, when Mr. Xi Jinping took office as the Chinese president, he visited Africa and solemnly declared that China and Africa will be trustworthy friends and sincere partners forever, stressing that “China and Africa have always been a community with a shared future”.

Yuqing further explained that the new chapter of friendship between China and Africa thus began.

“Looking back in history, China and Africa have been friends for generations, which has laid the solid foundation for building a China-Africa community with a shared future; focusing on the present, relations between China and Africa are enjoying their best period in history.

“The two sides rely on the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and the Belt and Road Initiative to gradually form a comprehensive, multilevel and multifaceted cooperation framework.

“As a result of this cooperation, tangible results have been achieved across the African continent in various areas, improving conditions for economic and social development in Africa while bringing real benefits to both peoples, becoming a persuasive example of international cooperation.

“As important members of the Global South, building a China-Africa community with a shared future will help developing countries pursue mutual benefit and win-win cooperation so as to further promote the joint rise of developing countries, boost global economic recovery and make the world order fairer.”