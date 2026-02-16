China-Based Bizman, 2 Angolans Excrete 236 Cocaine Wraps At Kano, Abuja Airports

A China-based Nigerian businessman, Ibeanu Vincent Chukwudulue and two Angolan citizens: Mbandu Martins Makiadi and Ngoma Wilson Fernando have excreted a total of 236 wraps of cocaine following their arrest by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja and Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, respectively.

The 34-year-old Ibeanu was arrested on Wednesday, February 4, while on board a Qatar Airways flight 1432, from Kano to China enroute Abuja/Doha. Acting on credible intelligence, NDLEA operatives at the Abuja airport demanded that the suspect be deboarded following which he was taken for body scan.

The result confirmed the suspect ingested illicit drug. According to a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy of the Agency, Femi Babafemi, he was thereafter placed under obser- vation during which he excreted a total of 52 pellets of cocaine that weighed 735.95 grams.

In his statement, Ibeanu said he was into business on Lagos Island before relocating to Guanzhou, China in 2024. The duo of Mbandu Martins Makiadi, 50, and Ngoma Wilson Fernando, 52, both Angolans were intercepted on Wednesday, February 4, at the screening point of the departure hall of Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano during the outward clearance of passengers going to Istanbul, Turkey via Addis Ababa on Ethiopian Airlines flight ET940.

When they were taken for body scan, they tested positive for ingesting illicit drug. As a result, they were kept under observation for possible excretion. While Mbandu excreted a total of 76 wraps weighing 920 grams in seven excretions, Ngoma expelled 108 pellets that weighed 1.33 kilograms in five excretions.

During interview, the suspects who hail from Hoji Ya Henda in Luanda, the capital of Angola claimed they were recruited by a Luandabased automobile spare parts dealer who promised to pay them $3000 each upon successful delivery of the consignments in Turkey.