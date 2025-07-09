China Backs Nigeria On Enforcement Of Cybersecurity Laws

The People’s Republic of China has thrown its weight behind Nigeria’s efforts to combat telecommunications and online fraud in the country. This commitment, China said, is guided by the consensus reached between the leadership of both countries.

In a strongly worded statement issued by its Embassy in Nigeria yesterday, the Chinese government observed that telecommunications and online fraud represented matters of common international concern, stressing that such transnational criminal activities remained a shared challenge confronting governments’ worldwide.

China noted that over the past year, Nigeria’s law enforcement agencies have stepped up efforts to combat cybercrimes and arrested a large number of suspects, including some Chinese nationals, describing it as a positive development.

Apparently embarrassed by the involvement of some of its nationals in the criminal activities, the Chinese government said, it will continue to maintain an unwavering stance against telecommunications and online fraud, and any form of cross-border illegal activities.