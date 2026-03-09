China Backs New Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei

On Monday, the People’s Republic of China threw its weight behind Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, following the killing of his father in the United States and Israel’s strike on Iran last weekend.

Speaking on the new development, China noted that it is essentially a domestic affair and further disapprove any attempt to target him.

New Telegraph reports that Israel’s military has threatened to target any successor to former supreme leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the first wave of strikes on Iran.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Guo Jiakun, told reporters on Monday that Iran’s decision to appoint the younger Khamenei was “Based on its constitution”.

“China opposes interference in other countries’ internal affairs under any pretext, and Iran’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity should be respected,” he said when asked about the threats against the new leader.

Israel and the United States have continued in recent days to pound Iran, which has retaliated by launching waves of missile and drone attacks on Israel and Gulf neighbours hosting US forces.