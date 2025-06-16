China-Africa Economic Expo: NGX Chairman Hails China’s Economic Leadership

Share

The Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), Dr Umaru Kwairanga, has commended China’s economic achievements and called for deeper cooperation between China and Africa.

Speaking at the ongoing China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo, holding from June 11 to June 14 at the Changsha International Conference Centre in Hunan Province, China, Kwairanga lauded the East Asian country for its visionary development model.

The NGX Chairman in a statement on Friday, said this development model had transformed the country into a global economic powerhouse.

He described the country as a strategic partner for sustaining global leadership in the 21st century. “What I have seen in the few days that we have been in your lovely country has reinforced my belief that China has realised its potential and now leads the world.

“You have the human resources, the financial resources, the infrastructure, and the right strategy to be the economic powerhouse of the 21st century.

“However, to sustain that position, you need Africa which has the human and natural resources that position it as another potential future power.

“That is why a forum such as this is important. Events like this offer opportunities to learn from your success as a nation. “But beyond that, it allows us to discuss areas of mutual cooperation that will hasten Africa’s development and sustain Chinese leadership,” he said.

Kwairanga expressed his admiration for the calibre of participants at the event, expressing confidence that the discussions held during the expo would lead to practical, impactful outcomes for businesses and communities across both regions.

He appreciated the organisers for the warm hospitality extended to the African delegation and wished participants a fruitful and productive engagement.

The China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo is a multilateral platform that brings together government officials, business leaders, and development partners to explore avenues for trade, investment, and technological exchange between China and African nations.

