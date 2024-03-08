China Accuses US of Devising Suppressive Tactics

China’s foreign minister accused the US yesterday of devising tactics to suppress China’s rise and criticised the Biden administration for adding more Chinese companies to its sanctions lists.

Wang Yi, speaking to media during the annual meeting of China’s legislature, said that relations with the US have improved since Presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden met in November, but that America has not fulfilled its promises.

“If the U.S. always says one thing and does another, where is its credibility as a major power? If the U.S. gets nervous and anxious when it hears the word ‘China,’ where is its confidence as a major power?” he said.

“If the U.S. is obsessed with suppressing China, it will eventually harm itself.” Wang, a 70-year-old veteran diplomat who has earned Xi’s trust, returned to the foreign minister’s post last summer after his successor, Qin Gang, was abruptly dismissed without explanation after a half year on the job, reports The Associated Press.